Punjab: Hoshiarpur man killed in Bengaluru by ‘travel agents’

A 35-year-old man from Tanda in Hoshiarpur district was murdered in Bengaluru allegedly by some ‘travel agents’ who promised to send him to Canada. Surinder Singh was killed in December last year, but his family got to know about his death only on Thursday when they reached Bengaluru along with Punjab police to locate him. Also,the local police had cremated his body as unidentified.

Hailing from Kalyanpur village in Tanda Urmur, Surinder had left home on December 3 along with a travel agent, Harminder Singh Shailly. He had told the family that they will go to Mumbai from Delhi and then to Bengaluru from where Surinder’s flight for Canada was booked.

Govind Singh, the deceased’s brother-in-law, told The Indian Express that they had last talked to Surinder on December 5. “After December 5, we could not even contact the agent. Then we lodged a complaint with the police,” said he, adding that an FIR was lodged on January 15 against four travel agents.

He added that the police came to know that the travel agents, Harminder Singh of Chakk Sharif village in Gurdaspur district, J D Patel, Sanjiv and Naresh Patel had kept Surinder in illegal confinement in Bengaluru instead of sending him to Canada.

”Yesterday (Thursday) we reached Bengaluru along with the police and came to know about the tragedy. We came to know that the local police had recovered his body from a bush with his legs tied.

They cremated him on December 6 as an unidentified person, weeks before an FIR was lodged in Punjab. The local police showed us a photo of his body and we identified him,” said Govind, adding that they do not why he was killed. The deceased is survived by his wife and two children.

SHO of Tanda police station Pardeep Singh confirmed that they had sent a team to Bengaluru along with the family members to locate him and there they came to know about his death. “All the agents are at large. The family has not paid any anything to them as the payment was to be done after Surinder reached Canada,” he said, adding that family did not receive any calls from the agents demanding the sum. “We are trying to find the reason behind the murder,” said the SHO.

