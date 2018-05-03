Punjab history book changes: Sukhpal Khaira accuses Captain Amarinder Singh of ‘playing into BJP hands’

Sukhpal Singh Khaira addresses a press conference in Chandigarh Wednesday. Jasbir Malhi Sukhpal Singh Khaira addresses a press conference in Chandigarh Wednesday. Jasbir Malhi

Punjab’s Leader of Opposition Sukhpal Khaira on Wednesday accused Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh of “playing into the hands of the BJP” by changing the syllabus of the history books of Class 12 students of Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) in the state by taking out chapters in Sikh Gurus and Sikh martial history.

Addressing a press conference, flanked by the AAP’s state co-president Dr Balbir Singh and AAP MLAs and office bearers, Khaira said the BJP agenda which Amarinder was following was aimed at giving importance to some “deviant faiths” and pushing the people of Punjab away from issues of historical perspective. “Not once has Capt Amarinder spoken against BJP ever since he has come to power. In fact, on the issue of the visit of Trudeau, he has toed the BJP line by giving the Canadian PM a list of persons wanted by the police,” said Khaira.

Asked why he thought Amarinder was acting at the behest of the BJP, Khaira said it was because his son-in-law had been booked by the CBI while there is a case filed by the Income Tax department against his son, Raninder Singh. Khaira also alleged that the continuation of Punjab DGP Suresh Arora in office was due to the directions received from National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval. “As far the police administration is concerned, it is being controlled from outside Punjab. What is Amarinder playing up to,” he questioned.

Raising specific points regarding the change in curriculum, the LoP said that the Chief Minister was making false statements. “The old syllabus for Class 12 had 22 chapters on Punjab history. Now only two chapters are dedicated towards Sikh rule and Punjab under British. In chapter 10 in the new book, everything has been summed up in 20 pages whereas in the previous book, the same topics were explained in 250 pages. The First Anglo Sikh War, an important event in the Sikh history, has been dismissed in only one line,” said Khaira.

The AAP leader demanded the status quo as far as the syllabus changes were concerned for the present academic year. “Before the next session, make a committee of eminent educationists. Let them deliberate properly on what should be taught to Punjabi students. Amarinder should not listen to the bureaucrats only. They are from outside Punjab. What do they know about Punjab? He should issue a white paper on this controversy. Punjabi history is now being taught in Canada while in Punjab we are removing chapters,” he said.

