Punjab: Head constable dupes dismissed inspector of Rs 38 lakh

A PUNJAB Police inspector, who had been dismissed from service in connection with a Canad resident’s murder in 2015, was duped of Rs 38 lakh by a head constable on the pretext of getting him reinstated. The accused head constable, who is posted at the Punjab police headquarters in Chandigarh, is said to be on the run.

According to the police, dismissed Inspector Kuljinder Singh lodged a complaint in Phase 11 police station stating that he was dismissed from the service on the orders of the Director General of Police (DGP) along with three other police personnel.

He stated that he used to come to the Punjab police headquarters in Chandigarh where he came in contact with head constable Ram Gopal.

According to Kuljinder, Ram Gopal told him that he had connections at the DGP office and other senior officers and he could help him get reinstated. He added that he believed Ram Gopal and started meeting him.

Kuljinder alleged that after some meetings, Ram Gopal demanded money from him to get his work done. He added that they finalised the deal for Rs 38 lakh. According to police officials of Phase 11, Kuljinder gave Rs 38 lakh to Ram Gopal at Silvi Park in Phase 10 around two months back in lieu of the promise that the latter would get the work done.

“Kuljinder said in his complaint that after he gave money to Ram Gopal, he started ignoring his phone calls and also did not meet him at the police headquarters. Kuljinder also alleged that he met Ram Gopal at the police headquarters where he demanded his money but the accused made excuses and promised to return the money,” the official added.

Acting on the complaint, police registered a case under sections 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery) and 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Phase 11 PS against Ram Gopal and his three unidentified accomplices.

Kuljinder was dismissed from service along with Inspector Bhola Singh, SI Guljinder Singh and ASI Bhag Mal after a probe found that the officials failed to carry out an investigation into the murder of NRI Harjinder Singh who was gunned down on April 14, 2015, allegedly over a land dispute at Kaliye Wala village.

