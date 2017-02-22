Punjab HC to Panjab University: Pay Rs 50,000 in damages to assistant prof

The court found the varsity’s decision not to renew his contract and appointment of another person on the post illegal and arbitrary. Express Archives The court found the varsity’s decision not to renew his contract and appointment of another person on the post illegal and arbitrary. Express Archives

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has directed Panjab University to pay Rs 50,000 in damages to a former assistant professor in one of its affiliated colleges, as the court found the varsity’s decision not to renew his contract and appointment of another person on the post illegal and arbitrary. Justice Ajay Tewari further ordered, “Needless to say, he (petitioner) would have to be considered for appointment in case the respondent-University decides to fill up the post either on contract or on regular basis.”

The decision came on a petition moved by Karanbir Singh, who was appointed as an assistant professor of history in Panjab University Constituent College at Moga on a contract basis in September 2013 (session 2013-14).

The petitioner had submitted that Panjab University did not extend his contract after the 2013-14 session and appointed another person on the post on a contractual basis without any advertisement or public participation. The court also noticed that the petitioner was given the salary for the summer vacation in 2014, and his name also appeared in the prospectus for the academic session 2014-15 but instead of allowing him to join for the next session, another person was appointed.

The court observed, “In the written statement (by Panjab University) nothing has been mentioned as to what were the reasons why the services of the petitioner were not engaged at the beginning of the academic session 2014-15 or the justification for having appointed respondent No. 7 (another person) without any public participation.”

However, the court also expressed that since the petitioner had approached the court after the session of 2014-15 was over, so the court could not allow him to rejoin the post on which he had worked as assistant professor earlier in Moga college