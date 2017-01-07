Punjab HC restrains Haryana from issuing appointment letters to veterinary surgeons

Petitioners had also applied for the posts and the selection process. (File) Petitioners had also applied for the posts and the selection process. (File)

THE PUNJAB and Haryana High Court on Friday restrained the Haryana government from issuing appointment letters to candidates selected for 280 advertised posts of veterinary surgeons according to the outsourcing policy.

Justice Harinder Singh Sidhu issued the directions while putting the Haryana government on notice following a petition filed by Rajiv Kaloria and others. The state government has been asked to reply by January 12.

The court was informed that through various advertisements issued from April 2014 till August last year, the Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) had invited applications for recruitment to 246 posts of veterinary surgeons in the animal husbandry and dairying department. Petitioners had also applied for the posts and the selection process, going by the advertisement, included a written examination followed by interview. But, no written examination has been held till date.

However, on December 22, last year, the animal husbandry department issued a notice saying it intends to recruit 280 veterinary surgeons purely on contract for one year or till regular candidates were duly selected by the HPSC. Applications were to be submitted till January 4. The interview, if required, would be conducted on January 6 and appointments would be made immediately thereafter.

Petitioners’ counsel Shalender Mohan argued that the undue haste in making these contractual appointments while not making regular appointments smacks of malafide intent.