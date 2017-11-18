Punjab HC rejects Khaira’s plea against summons in drug smuggling case

Punjab opposition leader Sukhpal Singh Khaira. Express photo Punjab opposition leader Sukhpal Singh Khaira. Express photo

In a major setback to Leader of Opposition in Punjab Assembly Sukhpal Singh Khaira, Punjab and Haryana High Court Friday rejected his plea against the trial court order summoning him as an additional accused in a 2015 drugs smuggling case. The court, however, set aside the non-bailable warrant issued against the AAP leader and other additional accused in the case, registered under various sections of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, Arms Act and IT Act. Ten accused were convicted in the case last month.

Stating that the investigating agency is at a liberty to file a supplementary chargesheet against additional co-accused in the case, Justice A B Chaudhari said in the final order of the revision plea that Khaira and the other additional accused could apply for anticipatory or regular bail before the trial court, “which shall be considered by the trial court on its own merits without being influenced by the observations in order made by it…” Stating that the court is not “prepared to accept the submission that the actions taken by the prosecution are actuated with malice,” the single bench said that the FIR in the case was registered before the present government was formed.

Following the high court ruling, Khaira said a “mere summons does not make me guilty” and added that he would not resign “under pressure” from other political parties when their own leaders were facing trials on serious charges. He claimed that the AAP leadership was with him. He told The Indian Express that the high court order was “partially in his favour” as the court had quashed the non-bailable warrants issued in his name.

