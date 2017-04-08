Punjab: HC orders Jharkhand to pay compensation to widow of Army jawan killed in ’84 anti-Sikh riots

Rejecting the contention of the state of Jharkhand that there was no evidence an Army jawan had been killed while travelling on a train passing through the state in the anti-Sikh violence in 1984, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has ordered the state government to release a compensation of Rs 3.5 lakh to the widow of the jawan. Acting on a petition filed by Ishar Kaur, wife of Naik Nidhan Singh of 21 Punjab, Justice MMS Bedi has ruled that the Jharkhand government should pay an amount of Rs 3.50 lakh along with 12 per cent interest from the date of rehabilitation policy notified for the next of kin of those killed in the anti-Sikh violence in 1984.

Jharkhand had argued that there was no evidence that Naik Nidhan Singh had been killed as his name did not figure in the list of persons killed in the official records of Dhanbad railway police.

The Army jawan, who was part of the 21st battalion of the Punjab Regiment, was travelling on temporary duty to the Punjab Regimental Centre in Ramgarh in the Kalka-Ranchi Express and was caught in the mob violence which took place following the then PM Indira Gandhi’s assassination.

Initially, the jawan was listed missing by the Army authorities, as his body was never found, but later a Court of Inquiry conducted by the Army authorities on the number of jawans killed in the violence came to the conclusion that Nidhan Singh was also among those who lost his life in the attack.

Before moving the HC, the family, belonging to Patiala district of Punjab, camped in Ramgarh for three days requesting the authorities at the district headquarters for releasing compensation but they were denied the same.

