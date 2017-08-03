Petition in Punjab and Haryana HC against Rana Gurjit Singh withdrawn

Punjab and Haryana High Court. (File/Photo) Punjab and Haryana High Court. (File/Photo)

A petition in Punjab and Haryana High Court challenging the appointment of Rana Gurjit Singh as Punjab Power Minister over an alleged conflict of interest was withdrawn on Wednesday. The petitioner, Hari Chand Arora, sought withdrawal of the PIL, saying he needs to make amendments to make it more comprehensive.

Arora in the PIL had said that his wife, Rana Rajbans Kaur, held a majority share in Rana Sugars Limited which supplies 20 MW power to Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL).

