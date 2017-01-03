Punjab govt yet to regularise them, education dept contract staff protest

At the dharna in Mohali. Express At the dharna in Mohali. Express

The promises made by the Punjab government to regularise 27,000 employees working on contract in several government departments has fallen flat as not even a single appointment letter has been issued to the employees till date. Upset over the delay, employees working with the Education department under the banner of Sarv Siksha Abhiyan (SSA) and Rashtriya Madhyamik Siksha Abhiyaan (RMSA) gheroed the Director General School Education(DGSE) office at Mohali Monday.

“Out of the 27,000 employees nearly 12,000 are from the education department alone and the government is making tall claims of providing benefits to employees via press statements and even through advertisements, but in reality they are just delaying the process,” said Ram Bhajan Chaudhary, president of SSA-RMSA state union.

Chaudhary said that they are planning to regularise them under education society which has been formed to take care of SSA-RMSA teachers and not the Education department. “In the past as well they had regularised computer teachers under the society and a number of benefits of these teachers had been withdrawn compared to those working with the Education department. So we are not ready for this at all, “ he added.

Apart from this, 7,000 physical education teachers for whom posts were advertised nearly 5 years back are also staging protest marches with a few even sitting on water tanks in Jalalabad after their talks with the government failed.

While the teachers had moved court demanding recruitment only on merit basis, the Punjab government had introduced a written exam and is sticking to the similar condition even now.

Gurlal Bhola, president of unemployed Physical Education teachers said,” Government had earlier advertised that admission will be purely on the basis of merit and after this, they introduced a written exam for all suddenly due to which we had moved court and a stay on written test had been granted. The Government did put a stay on recruitment and this status quo is being maintained even now. They called us for talks and later refused to provide admission on the basis of merit. Our members are sitting on water tanks in Jalalabad in protest.”

Meanwhile, apart from SSA-RMSA teachers, the others who are being regularised are from the health department, local bodies department among others where they are working on contractual basis. However, the decision to regularise them was taken in the last cabinet session of Punjab Vidhan Sabha, but the process is yet to take a formal shape and employees fear that the government may delay it further once elections are announced.