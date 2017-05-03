Punjab govt plans to integrate de-addiction, rehab centres

Additional Advocate-General of Punjab, Reeta Kohli, apprised the court that the entire strategy on the drug issue was being re-worked on and the government was preparing a comprehensive plan. (Representational Image) Additional Advocate-General of Punjab, Reeta Kohli, apprised the court that the entire strategy on the drug issue was being re-worked on and the government was preparing a comprehensive plan. (Representational Image)

The Punjab government Tuesday told the Punjab and Haryana High Court that it would integrate drug de-addiction centres with rehabilitation centres and would soon come up with a comprehensive plan to tackle the drug problem in the state.

A division bench of the High Court, comprising Justices Surya Kant and Sudip Ahluwalia, was hearing the suo moto cognizance taken by the court in 2013 regarding the drug menace across Punjab. While hearing the state government’s counsel, the court observed that the state government can also involve semi-government organisations such as Red Cross in tackling the problem.

“If you are unable to do it, why can’t you involve semi-government institutions such as Red Cross for such a purpose,” observed Justice Surya Kant.

Additional Advocate-General of Punjab, Reeta Kohli, apprised the court that the entire strategy on the drug issue was being re-worked on and the government was preparing a comprehensive plan. “De-addiction centres are full and rehabilitation ones are empty. There were a lot of facilities in rehabilitation centres that were not used fully,” said Kohli, elaborating on the plan to integrate drug de-addiction centres with rehabilitation centres.

Lawyer for Human Rights International general secretary Navinkiran Singh raised the issue of people preferring private centres over the government established de-addiction centres. “Why are people not going to the drug de-addiction centres being run by the government and Red Cross? Why are the private centres fully crowded even though they are charging five times more,” said Navinkiran.

The state government counsel said the reason private centres were full is because they do not require proper consent to admit a patient while the government institutions need the addicts to voluntarily come for admissions in the centres. “Private centres are full to the capacity or beyond the capacity. I have spoken to Principal Secretary and the government is comprehensively studying the problem,” said Kohli.

The HC bench has asked the UT administration and the state governments of Punjab and Haryana to submit a report on what action they are proposing to take against the chemist shops being run by people who do not have genuine licences to run them.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now