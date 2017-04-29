Punjab govt pins hopes on PM Modi aide for farm loan waiver

PM Narendra Modi (File Photo) PM Narendra Modi (File Photo)

Pinning hopes on Dr T Haque, an eminent agriculture economist who is considered close to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Punjab on Friday urged him to prepare a farm loan waiver plan to bail out the state government and its farmers out of crisis. Dr Haque was in Chandigarh on Friday to chair a meeting of core group of experts to assess farm loan and discuss solutions for its waiver. Sources said that during the meeting Suresh Kumar, Chief Principal Secretary to CM, conveyed to Haque that the government wanted to roll out the farm debt waiver in the budget to be presented in June.

Dr Haque was chosen to head the core group of experts by Punjab owing to his closeness to Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah. He is a former chairman of Commission for Agriculture Cost and Prices. NITI Aayog had recently constituted T Haque Expert Group on Land Leasing. Sources said the Punjab government hoped he would intervene and help the state in getting fiscal help for its farmers from the Centre considering Punjab’s tight fiscal situation.

As per figures available, Punjab farmers have a debt of Rs 69,000 crore. Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal has gone on record to say they were willing to own up the debt of farmers and pay the banks back in instalments. The Congress government is, however, in a hurry to extend the benefits to the farmers as promised in the party’s pre-poll manifesto. Moreover, the UP government has already extended some benefits.

