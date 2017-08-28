Punjab govt orders identification of Dera assets for relief

Dera Saccha Sauda leader, Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Ji Insaan, accused of Dual Rape, being shifted to Rohtak Jail, by Helicopter from Panchkula, on Friday, August 25, 2017. Express photo. Dera Saccha Sauda leader, Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Ji Insaan, accused of Dual Rape, being shifted to Rohtak Jail, by Helicopter from Panchkula, on Friday, August 25, 2017. Express photo.

The Punjab government has asked district administrations across the state to identify moveable and immovable assets of the Dera Sacha Sauda so that those who had suffered loss of life/property during the violence could be compensated.

The directive follows High Court orders that the losses should be compensated by selling the Dera’s properties. The victims have been asked to file claims for compensation within seven days.

The details of banks accounts, vehicles registered in the Dera’s name, along with all the commercial establishments, are being collected. The details would be sent to the Punjab and Haryana High Court. “We have been collecting details of all properties and calculating the worth of immovable properties… so that the exact amount of the property could be estimated,” said revenue department sources.

