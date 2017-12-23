Punjab govt mobilises Congress cadre to make Anandpur Sahib function a success

Not taking any chances to ensure a decent gathering at 350th anniversary celebration function of tenth Guru of Sikhs, Guru Gobind Singh, being organised in Anandpur Sahib, the state government is taking help from Congress party organisation to gather crowds. The fact that the day of function, December 24, coincides with the historic Shaheedi Jor mela organised annually at Gurudwara Sri Fatehgarh Sahib, is giving anxious moments to the government. Hence, Congress leaders in Ropar, Fatehgarh Sahib and Anandpur Sahib, including Technical Education Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, have been asked to mobilise crowds.

Besides, noted Punjabi singer Gurdass Mann has been engaged by the government to sing at the function so attract people. Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh has been invited by Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh for the function.

“People from these districts go to the Shaheedi Jor mela every year. The historic mela is a very emotive function for the people of Punjab as it is commemorated to pay tributes to two sahibzadas of Guru Gobind Singh who were martyred. We wonder if people would come to our function without our pushing them,” said a party leader.

Moreover, the last week of December is associated with grief by Sikhs due to the martyrdom of sahibzadas of Guru Gobind Singh. And as per Nanakshahi calendar, Guru Gobind Singh’s birth anniversary is celebrated on January 5. But as per Bikrami calendar, his birthday falls on December 24. Sikhs are divided on the issue of celebration of his birthday as a number of them feel last week of December cannot be associated with any happy occasion.

“With all this in mind, we are not taking any chances and mobilising our people. I am arranging buses,” said a Congress leader.

