Punjab govt launches campaign to prevent swine flu

Picture for representational purpose Picture for representational purpose

The Punjab government on Saturday launched a state-wide awareness campaign to prevent swine flu cases. This campaign will be carried out at district and block level across the state, state Health and Family Welfare Minister Brahm Mohindra said. “To control swine flu and other vector-borne diseases, the Punjab government has launched a state-wide awareness crusade to tackle the spread of any type of vector-borne disease,” he said.

Mohindra said all the officials of the department have been directed to step up the awareness activities for prevention of spread of the disease from one person to another. He said that orders regarding this awareness campaign have been passed to all the government officials of the health department at district and block level to make people aware about the vector borne diseases and prevention measures for these diseases.

The minister said all the government hospitals have geared up the capacity to screen the influenza like illnesses at the earliest, so that the morbidity and mortality could be decreased due to swine flu. Mohindra said that state authorities have rapidly conducted the meeting with district epidemiologist officers and members of Indian Medical Association in which causes and preventive measures of swine flu were discussed.

“It was also decided that the IMA (Indian Medical Association) would go ahead with a joint venture with state government to prevent spreading of this disease,” he said. Mohindra said that presently, swine flu cases were being reported in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka, Rajasthan and Telangana in large numbers which may increase in winters.

He said as per the advisory, the Punjab health department has taken all necessary steps to tackle any emergency situation. He said that precautionary measures to decrease morbidity and mortality of swine flu were being taken.

The minister said the concerned officials and doctors have been advised to have adequate epidemiological surveillance, organise training/sensitisation workshops at all levels along with IEC campaigns and timely vaccination of health care workers. Giving details of preparedness for swine flu, the health minister said logistics like medicines, Oseltamivir, VTM bottles and masks were made available in sufficient quantity at the state headquarters and district level.

These are being provided to patients, medical and paramedical staff and contacts of patients free of cost.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App