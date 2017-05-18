Punjab govt launches awareness campaign on hypertension

(Representational Image) (Representational Image)

The Punjab Health Department has launched a state-wide awareness programme to sensitise people on hypertension and educate them on healthy lifestyle practices.

The department under this initiative will ask people to go for health checkups and have their blood pressure checked at government hospitals in the state, Health and Family Welfare Minister Brahm Mohinder said on Thursday.

The programme was launched on Wednesday to mark the World Hypertension Day, which is observed on May 17.

“According to a survey, out of every 10 people, three suffer from the chronic disease. Lack of awareness about hypertension, unhealthy lifestyle and not going for regular health checkups are the main reasons behind the spread of the disease,” he said.

The minister said as per an advisory from the World Health Organisation (WHO), every citizen should get their blood pressure measured at regular intervals.

In order to make people aware about this chronic disease, the health department, for the first time, has launched awareness vans in every district of the state.

Experts and health workers travelling on these vans will sensitise people about the effects of hypertension and on healthy lifestyle practices, like evening and morning walks and exercises, the minister said.

Instructions have also been issued to the Health Department for smooth and hassle-free delivery of medical services at government hospitals, Mohindra said.

Principal Secretary health Anjali Bhanwra said so far 21 lakh people have undergone preliminary health checkups at government hospitals and about four lakh people have been diagnosed with symptoms of high blood pressure.

He said the health department is organising awareness and health checkup camps at primary and community health centres in the rural areas.

