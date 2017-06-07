Punjab govt failed on all fronts: AAP

AAP’s Punjab in-charge Sanjay Singh. AAP’s Punjab in-charge Sanjay Singh.

The Aam Aadmi Party today hit out at the Amarinder Singh government in the state, accusing it of failing on all fronts and cheating people.”People are feeling cheated as not even a single promise made during the (Punjab Assembly) elections was fulfilled by the Congress government even after three months,” Senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh said in Ludhiana.

He made the remarks while addressing a meeting of party volunteers.

He said all the major promises including waiving farmer’s debt, smart phones to youth, one job to each family, enhancing pensions, eliminating drug trade and eradication of all mafias from the state were unattended so far.

Singh alleged that farmers in the state continued to commit suicide and that more than 60 farmers had ended their lives in the last two months.

He also accused the government of patronising sand mafia in state and said that during the e-auction of sand and gravel mines, state minister Rana Gurjit Singh had allegedly got mines through his former employees.

The AAP leader also termed the judicial probe announced into the e-auction as an “eye wash.”

Singh claimed that the Amarinder Singh government had not booked a “big fish” involved in the drug trade in Punjab.

He asked his party volunteers not to get disappointed with the AAP’s drubbing in the assembly polls earlier this year and exhorted them to take up all issues concerning the people.

