Punjab govt delegation in Mumbai: Captain meets industry captains, cuts short day after injury relapse

Having a relapse of his foot injury, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh could not attend post-lunch meetings with business tycoons, scheduled for late afternoon in Mumbai on Tuesday. According to Raveen Thukral, media Advisor to CM, Amarinder had a foot injury during the Assembly election campaign which was troubling him again and the doctor had advised him to rest his foot during the afternoon. In Amarinder’s absence, Punjab’s Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal and Power Minister Rana Gurjit Singh held the fort.

Earlier in the day, the CM held a series of meetings with top business leaders to discuss investment issues related to the state. These included one-to-one meetings with Reliance ADAG chairman Anil Ambani, RPG Group Chairman Harsh Goenka, Mahindra & Mahindra chairman Anand Mahindra, and Hindustan Unilever Ltd CEO & MD Sanjiv Mehta.

While Reliance ADAG sought from the CM land for setting up testing ranges for its new defence projects, Goenka evinced interest in setting up a tractor tyre plant in the state.

The CM invited them to explore the viability of the projects, extending his government’s full support for the same by providing them the necessary land and other facilities for the development of industrial units. He also welcomed Anand Mahindra’s offer for digitization of the state’s urban local bodies, besides the establishment of an integrated emergency management system.

Mehta, in his meeting with the CM, expressed his company’s keenness to procure tomatoes and citrus fruits on a large scale from the state for its Kisan jams and squashes.

During his breakfast meeting with Captain Amarinder, Anil Ambani, pointing to the huge losses incurred by Punjab due to purchase of power at a high cost, offered power to the state at Rs 1.75 per unit.

