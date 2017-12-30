Punjab government to act against unlawful beneficiaries 

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh) Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh)

The Punjab government plans to recover benefits paid to unlawful recipients and act against officials, who erred in their duties or connived with them, a state minister said in Nawanshahr on Saturday. Government servants should work diligently to ensure that benefits under various state and Centre-sponsored schemes reach the intended beneficiaries only, Welfare, Printing and Stationery and Forest Minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot said.

“Any dereliction in such duty would not tolerated. Recoveries would be made from people who got illegal benefits under various government beneficiary schemes like ‘Atta-Dal’ and ‘Old-age Pension’,” he said.

Accusing the previous SAD-BJP regime of ignoring the interests of underprivileged sections during its 10-year rule, Dharamsot said although the government had increased the amount under Ashirwad Scheme from Rs 15,000 to Rs 21,000, it would be further increased to Rs 51,000 once the state’s economy was back on track.

All link roads in rural areas in the state would be reconstructed within a year, he added.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App