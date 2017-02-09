State government declares holiday in five districts

Ahead of re-polling at some polling stations across five districts in Punjab, the state governmet has declared Thursday (February 9) as a public holiday in Amritsar, Moga, Muktsar, Mansa and Sangrur. According to a spokesperson of the Punjab government, all the offices, boards, corporations, educational institutions and other public undertakings of the Punjab Government will remain closed in these districts on February 9.

WATCH WHAT ELSE IS IN THE NEWS

The holiday has been declared under Section 25 of the Negotiable Instrument Act, 1881.

Meanwhile, the office of the Chief Electoral Officer of Punjab has instructed the SSPs of the concerned districts as well as the Commandants of the Central Armed Forces Units have been deployed to ensure safe re-polling.

The police have been asked to be on high alert with regular patrolling in the areas where the re-poll is to take place and to set-up road blocks in order to inspire confidence among the voters.

The EC had ordered re-polling at 48 polling stations in Punjab after the technical faults with the Voter-Verified Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) machines caused delays in the voting process on February 4.