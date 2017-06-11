Punjab government starts free mortuary van service

The Punjab government has decided to start free mortuary van service so that casualties like the Jalandhar incident where a son had to carry his father’s body on a ‘rehri’ do not repeat. (File Photo) The Punjab government has decided to start free mortuary van service so that casualties like the Jalandhar incident where a son had to carry his father’s body on a ‘rehri’ do not repeat. (File Photo)

The Punjab government has decided to start a free mortuary van service in the state. All government hospitals have been directed to provide such vans free of cost. Health Minister Brahm Mohindra said hospital attendants will be required to fill up a form to record whether the family of the deceased have proper arrangements for transporting the body. Till now there was no provision of providing mortuary vans in the government hospitals of state.

Mohindra, in a statement, said in case of unavailability of a mortuary van, family members were left helpless and had to face difficulties.

He mentioned the incident in Jalandhar a month ago when a person had to carry his father’s body on a ‘rehri’.

“I enquired from the hospital’s authorities about this particular incident and asked why they did not provide a vehicle to family member of the deceased. The hospital authorities told me there was no such provision and the state government had never issued an order to provide a vehicle in such cases,” Mohindra said.

