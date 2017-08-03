Punjab government releases grant for war widows

Captain Amarinder Singh. (File/Photo) Captain Amarinder Singh. (File/Photo)

The Punjab government Wednesday released Rs 20.30 crore compensation in the first installment for the widows of 1962, 1965 and 1971 war martyrs. Compensation was also released for the dependents of martyrs and disabled soldiers of the 1962 and 1965 wars, said a communique by the government. The move will provide much-needed relief to 125 families who had been fighting for compensation for 41 years, ever since the government discontinued its policy of allotting 10 acres land to martyr families in 1976. While 1,500 families had availed the benefits of the earlier policy, 125 were left out and they had been fighting for compensation for several years, the communique said.

These compensations have been given in lieu of the land, which these families would have got prior to the discontinuation of the policy in 1976. As per the decision taken by the Chief Minister, each family would receive a compensation of Rs 50 lakh, to be paid in three installments of Rs 20 lakh and two of Rs 15 lakh each.

