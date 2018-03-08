Punjab government forms panel to review mining policy

Amarinder Singh also called a meeting of the DCs and SSPs of 14 districts where mining takes place. Amarinder Singh also called a meeting of the DCs and SSPs of 14 districts where mining takes place.

A day after he detected illegal mining going on in Nawanshahar and Jalandhar districts, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh Wednesday set up a three-member Cabinet sub-committee to look into the mining policy after his Cabinet colleagues raised the issue that mining rules were draconian and needed to be changed. The CM also called a meeting of the DCs and SSPs of 14 districts where mining takes place to seek their inputs on the mining policy.

Among the DCs and SSPs summoned for the meeting are those of Amritsar, Faridkot, Ferozepur, Hoshiarpur, Patiala, Pathankot, Jalandhar and Ludhiana, said a state government spokesperson. The issue was raised by the Chief Minister in the Cabinet meeting that he had received several complaints from DCs and SSPs regarding certain clauses in the mining policy that make its implementation difficult.

For instance, Punjab faces shortage of labour and machines are used for mining. But the rules do not allow mechanised mining. The issue was discussed in the Cabinet, sources said. Amarinder, who had on Tuesday ordered a crackdown on illegal mining on the Sutlej river bed after spotting unuathorised use of certain equipment from his chopper, underlined the need to streamline the entire system to curb illegal mining while, at the same time, ensuring that genuine contractors are not harassed in any way.

The sub-committee to review the mining policy consists of Local Government Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu, Finance Minister Manpreet Badal and Rural Development & Panchayats Minister Tripat Rajinder Singh Bajwa. The issue of illegal mining also dominated Amarinder’s meeting with MLAs that went on for seven hours, delaying the Cabinet meeting also.

Nawanshshar MLA Angad Singh is learnt to have asked the government to conduct an inquiry into yesterday’s illegal mining and make public the name of the person responsible. A mining department spokesperson said that so far, 4,285 FIRs against illegal mining have been registered in various districts.

