Punjab gets record bids in auction of sand mines

A tipper truck carrying about 35 tonnes of sand from a sand mine in Ludhiana’s Dupana could cost as much as Rs 9.8 lakh after a bid of Rs 40.52 crore for the mine.

A two-day auction of 89 sand mines by the Punjab government promises to net a record revenue of Rs 1,029 crore for the fund-starved exchequer, but the auction witnessed a number of unrealistic bids, according to miners.

In the auction in Dupana, the government has allowed the contractor to mine 14,373 metric tonnes of sand per year. To recover his bid, the miner would have to sell each tipper of 35 tonnes capacity to a consumer for Rs 9.4 lakh, excluding costs for transportation, mining charges and manpower.

Dupana is not the lone mine that has seen an “unrealistic” bid. Rajapur in Ludhiana saw a contractor bid Rs 50 crore for quarrying of 36,714 metric tonnes of sand. This is set to cost the miner Rs 4.66 lakh for each tipper.

Of the 18 mining sites in Ludhiana, 16 saw bids high enough for a truckload of sand to cost nearly the same as it did during the SAD-BJP government.

There are exceptions. In Gorsian mine, for instance, 10.80 lakh metric tonnes of sand has been auctioned for Rs 9.28 crore and a tipper would cost the miner Rs 3,000 without transportation and mining expenses.

Sources in the mining department said bids had skyrocketed in several places in the state, leaving them guessing reasons behind such high bids.

Another mine Reyal in Nawanshahar, with of 30,915 tonnes, has gone for Rs 51 crore.

Similar situation was in Pathankot district where a tipper on an average in all four mines would cost between Rs 4 to 4.5 lakh.

“It looks like a mistake somewhere. It appears the contractors did not realise what they were doing. We will issue all a provisional letter tomorrow and they would be required to deposit over 50 percent of the bid amount in two days failing which the auction would be cancelled and their security deposit forfeited. We will re-auction the mines. We still stand to benefit as we will get their security amount,” said an official.

The government is anticipating that many unrealistic bidders may not actually turn up. “If they do, it is not our concern whether they make profit or not,” said an official.

Following the tremendous response to the bidding, the Punjab government said, “It was the highest ever earnings for the state government from the sand mining business, thus paving the way for release of supply pressure and stabilisation of the price of sand in Punjab.”

“The successful bid amount is more than 20 times last year’s bids of just Rs 40 crore, indicating the extent to which the sand mafia was controlling the business, causing huge losses to the state coffers,” said a government release.

“The release of surplus sand into the market will lead to easing of pressure, thus earning huge revenue for the state government, which will eventually lead to significant lowering of sand prices,” CM Captain Amarinder Singh said in a statement, in a bid to allay fears of high bid triggering a price increase. Amarinder had often criticised the previous government saying the price of sand was more than “atta” in Punjab.

As many as 1,000 bidders participated in the e-auction of 102 mines conducted by the Department of Mining in four blocks on May 19 and 20 under the supervision of a retired High Court judge and two IAS officers from other departments. Of the 102 mines put on auction, earnest money was received against 94, of which a total of 89 mines were finally auctioned, a state government spokesperson said.

The new mines for which the e-auctions have been successfully conducted will release an estimated 1.30 crore tonnes of material into the market, thus adding to the existing capacity of 1.05 crore tonnes. Located in the crucial, high-demand areas of Ludhiana, Mohali, Jalandhar and Amritsar, among other important regions, the mines, once operational, will fill the yawning supply-demand gap for sand in the state to ease the pricing pressure.

According to the government release, successful bidders of the two-day e-auction would need to deposit security and instalment money on May 22 and 23, failing which their earnest money will be forfeited, followed by blacklisting of the bidder. For mines where no bid has been received or where the bidders fail to deposit the money, a fresh auction will be conducted immediately.

