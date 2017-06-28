Punjab gears up for training programme on food safety Act

Special training programme regarding Food Safety Standards and Regulation Act, 2006 will be organised by the Punjab Government (Source: Wikipedia) Special training programme regarding Food Safety Standards and Regulation Act, 2006 will be organised by the Punjab Government (Source: Wikipedia)

The Punjab government will organise special training programme regarding Food Safety Standards and Regulation Act, 2006 in the month of July. The training programme will be organised for assistant food commissioners, food inspectors, and designated officers of the health department.

Giving details, Health and Family Welfare Minister Brahm Mohindra said on Wednesday, the training intends to provide the relevant and practical insights about food safety, standards, food safety management systems and related legal provisions under the Act.

He said the training would also impart a complete understanding of Schedule 4 of FSSR Act 2006 besides an overview of Rules & Regulations, 2011. Mohindra said it has been brought to his notice that the health department had never imparted any such vocational training to the officers of food safety department.

After the training, the officers would attain a uniform pattern of effective compliance of Food Safety and Standards Act across the state.

He said it is the prime duty of the department to ensure health and hygiene of the citizens, which could be ensured through supply of nutritious and unadulterated food items.

The training programme would also cover food operations and control, management and supervision, food testing, prevention of cross contamination besides consumer information.

As many as 30 officers of health department would be provided training in first phase, he said.

