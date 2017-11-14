Punjab: Gangster Saraj Singh Sandhu owns up to Hindu leader Vipin Sharma’s murder

Fourteen bullets were fired at Vipin Sharma. Fourteen bullets were fired at Vipin Sharma.

Gangster Saraj Singh Sandhu on Monday uploaded a Facebook post and claimed responsibility for the murder of Hindu outfit leader Vipin Sharma in Amritsar.

Saraj and his accomplices, Shubham and Dharminder Singh, who are wanted in the Sharma murder case, are at large. The only arrest is of Saraj’s mother Sukhraj Kaur last week on charges of harbouring the three accused.

“Vipin Sharma has been punished for his mistakes. He was behind murder of a policeman — father of my friend. This murder has nothing to do with religion. Those who are spreading rumours against us should be careful,” read the post purportedly uploaded by Saraj.

Wanted in over 15 cases of heinous crimes including murder, attempt to murder and robbery, Saraj has been uploading such posts on Facebook earlier too, but has never been arrested.

Sources said the policeman who Saraj referred to is Head Constable Baljinder (Shubham’s father).

