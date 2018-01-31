Punjab: Gangster Ravi Deol surrenders in Sangrur court

(Representational Image) (Representational Image)

Gangster Ravicharan alias Ravi Deol on Tuesday surrendered before a Sangrur court, which sent him to police remand till February 3. His surrender came days after two gangsters, Vicky Gounder and Prema Lahoria, were killed in a police encounter.

According to Sangrur police, Deol had 14 cases against him in Sangrur, out of which he was acquitted in five cases. He is still a proclaimed offender in a few others. Cases against him were lodged under NDPS Act, for attempt to murder, criminal conspiracy, attack on government official on duty and other charges, revealed Mandeep Singh Sidhu, SSP, Sangrur. The last case was registered against him in 2015 at Fatehgarh Sahib under NDPS Act.

On Tuesday, he appeared in court along with his counsel Ashwini Chaudhary and said that he had been living in Mumbai.

SSP Sangrur said that Ravi Deol ran the “Ravi Gang” in Sangrur. Meanwhile, in his social media posts, Ravi Deol was often seen singing Punjabi songs to challenge the police to find him while brandishing weapons.

According to the address given in court, he had been staying at the Royal Palm Estate in Mumbai in flat number 528. SSP said that they will be verifying the address.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App