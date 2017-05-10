Punjab: Former AAP convener Gurpreet Waraich resigns from primary membership of party

Latest News
Ghuggi's resignation comes days after Sangrur MLA Bhagwant Mann was made party's state convener.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 10, 2017 3:45 pm
Former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Punjab convener Gurpreet Singh Waraich who is popularly known as Gurpreet Ghuggi, on Wednesday, held a press conference in Chandigarh and announced his resignation from the primary membership of the party. Ghuggi’s resignation comes after Sangrur MLA Bhagwant Mann was made party’s state convener.

News agency PTI reported that Waraich said the party has deviated from its principles. Earlier, on Monday, party’s chief whip Sukhpal Singh Khaira had also resigned from the party following the decision.

“Gurpreet said he was humiliated and that he could have been informed of the decision on phone and would have tendered his resignation. He said he had been defending the various indiscretions of Mann in public,” a party source had earlier told Indian Express.

Ghuggi was made convener of AAP in Punjab ahead of the Assembly elections. The party suffered a defeat in the polls coming second after Congress.

Meanwhile, Waraich’s resignation comes at a time when party’s Delhi unit is also marred with controversies after former Cabinet minister Kapil Mishra accused Arvind Kejriwal and Health Minister Satyendar Jain of corrupt activities.

