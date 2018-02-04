Punjab FM Manpreet Singh Badal announces Rs 50 crore for tech varsity in Bathinda

Punjab Cabinet Minister Manpreet Badal (Express photo) Punjab Cabinet Minister Manpreet Badal (Express photo)

Punjab’s Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal on Saturday promised to develop Maharaja Ranjit Singh Punjab Technical University (MRSPTU) in Bathinda as a model university in the state and announced Rs 50-crore grant during the current financial year for the first phase of the work.

While addressing the MRSPTU senior faculty and representatives of more than 60 university-affiliated colleges on Saturday, Badal said MRSPTU would provide fillip to the technical education in the state and assured there would be no shortage of funds for the university for imparting quality education.

He also urged the colleges in Malwa region to remain affiliated with the MRSPTU for better results as the state government was committed to providing every possible help to the university.

Earlier, on his way to attend the function, the minister faced protests from the employees of the thermal plant against the state government’s decision to shut the plant.

