Punjab: First Armed Forces Veterans Day observed at Chandimandir

The first Armed Forces Veterans Day was observed at Chandimandir Military Station on Saturday. It has been decided to commemorate January 14 every year as the Armed Forces Veterans Day as a mark of respect and recognition of the services rendered by Field Marshal K.M Cariappa, OBE, the first Indian Commander-in-Chief (C-in-C) of the Indian Army, who retired from Service on January 14, 1953.

The event witnessed attendance of veterans from the Tricity and nearby areas. On this occasion, a wreath-laying ceremony was conducted at the Command War Memorial in Chandimandir, where wreaths were laid by the senior most officers of the three Services.

Gen VP Malik (Retd) former Army Chief also laid the wreath on behalf of all veterans. In addition, floral tributes were also paid by a large number of veterans. Lt Gen IS Ghuman, Chief of Staff Headquarters Western Command, interacted with veterans and civilian officials present on the occasion.

Officials from Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Union Territory Chandigarh, dealing with veteran affairs, gave an insight into various projects being undertaken by the respective state governments for the welfare of veterans. During the event, several information kiosks were established to make the veterans aware about various ongoing and upcoming projects in the field of job placements, education facilities, resettlement, pension entitlement and other veteran-related issues.

A medical camp was also organised on the occasion, wherein a large number of medical specialists and laboratory facilities were made available to the esteemed veterans.