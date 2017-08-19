Punjab farmers warn of huge protest rally on August 22

The farmer unions are targeting a gathering of at least 50,000 and have collected voluntary donations for organising the rally. The farmer unions are targeting a gathering of at least 50,000 and have collected voluntary donations for organising the rally.

Seven farmer unions in Punjab are set to organise a protest rally in Barnala on August 22. The rally will be targeting the Congress government on the party’s unfulfilled poll promise of loan waiver for farmers. The farmer unions are targeting a gathering of at least 50,000 and have collected voluntary donations for organising the rally.

The outfits have said that as per information available with them, 130 farmers have committed suicide after the Congress formed the government in the state. The unions said that while they are demanding a full loan waiver, even the state government’s announcement to waive loans worth Rs 2 lakh of farmers having land up to five acres and a flat Rs 2-lakh relief for other marginal farmers has not been implemented yet. “There has been no notification till now. So our demand of a full loan waiver stands,” said Sukhdev Singh Kokri Kalan, general secretary, Bharti Kisan Union (Ugrahan).

Among the farmer unions organising the rally are BKU (Ugrahan), BKU (Dakaunda), Kirti Kisan Union, BKU (Ekta), Khet Mazdoor Union and Pendu Mazdoor Union. Nirbhay Singh Dhudike, president of Kirti Kisan Union, said, “We want to tell the government that they need to deliver or such protests will be regular.”

Leader of Opposition Sukhpal Singh Khaira said, “It is happening because of betrayal by CM Captain Amarinder Singh. Before making the promise, he knew that the debt of farmers is of more than a lakh crore. Now, they are issuing instructions of a partial loan waiver. Even that has not actually happened till now. ”

