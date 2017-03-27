Punjab farmers to protest outside Parliament on March 30

This protest would draw the attention of all strata of masses, while Parliament is in progress and the farmers’ unions would not allow police to prevent them from holding protest. (File Photo) This protest would draw the attention of all strata of masses, while Parliament is in progress and the farmers’ unions would not allow police to prevent them from holding protest. (File Photo)

PUNJAB FARMERS, under the banner of Bharti Kissan Union Ekta (Dakaunda), Azaad Kissan Sangharsh Committee and Krantikari Kissan Union, Punjab, will hold a protest march outside Parliament in New Delhi on March 30 to expose the anti-farmer policies of the Union government. They said a large number of womenfolk would also take part.

The farmers’ organisations have been demanding that all kinds of moneylenders, commission agents, cooperative and bank loans and debts should be waived and the Swaminathan Committee report should be implemented in toto for suitable remuneration of all crops. Crops like Basmati rice, potatoes, vegetables and fruits should also be included in the Price Commission’s purview for fixing of rates and the government should ensure their procurement through state agencies.

This protest would draw the attention of all strata of masses, while Parliament is in progress and the farmers’ unions would not allow police to prevent them from holding protest.

BKU Ekta (Dakaunda) state president Buta Singh Burjgill, state general secretary Jagmohan Singh Patiala and senior vice-president Manjeet Singh Dhaner have confirmed that they have organised meetings and rallies at most of the villages in Patiala, Barnala, Sangrur, Bathinda, Fatehgarh Sahib, Faridkot, Ludhiana and Ferozepur and the cotton belt of Malwa.

“The farmers are disappointed over the import of those grain that the country already has sufficient stocks of and will force the government to shun the import of those commodities, where the scope of bumper production lies in India,” said Jagmohan.

