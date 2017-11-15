Punjab: Smog delays wheat sowing, but farmers reluctant to blame straw burning

According to the agriculture department, the best time to sow wheat in Punjab is from October-end to November 15. According to the agriculture department, the best time to sow wheat in Punjab is from October-end to November 15.

The best period for sowing wheat in Punjab is about to end. But Harjinder Singh Tanda has not been able to sow a single acre yet. He is worried that late sowing will affect the yield, but he has no option but to wait. The reason: there is too much moisture in the fields, and the dense smog from crop stubble burning has prevented the sun from breaking through.

Harjinder owns 15 acres of land in Tanda village of Khadoor Sahib in Tarn Taran district. After paddy harvesting, he sows wheat on 10 acres and green peas (matar) on five acres.

“Fog has engulfed our area a month early, due to which my fields are damp. Sowing is not possible without proper sunshine. But there has been no sun for the past 10 days,” he said.

Harjinder conceded that he was among thousands who had burnt stubble to prepare fields for sowing wheat quickly. “What else could I have done? I don’t have the machinery,” he said. Now, he is worried about the consequences of late sowing.

According to the agriculture department, the best time to sow wheat is October-end to November 15. Officials confirmed that sowing was affected by dense smog owing to stubble burning.

Agriculture Department Director Dr J S Bains said that just 40 per cent sowing had so far been completed. “The fields need to be dry before sowing. Now there is prediction of rain.”

Baljinder Singh of Kotha Guru in Bathinda district said, “I burnt a part of my fields. If we are given a solid solution, we can no doubt stop burning the fields. I have sown wheat in only 9 acres. So the loss is mine.”

However, most farmers and kisan unions were reluctant to link stubble burning with smog. Satnam Singh from Jandusingha village in Jalandhar, who owns 20 acres and takes another 50 on contract, burnt paddy stubble to sow potato. He said, “We have been burning stubble for decades, but this kind of smog has never been seen in November.”

Farmers’ unions continued to assert that the smog was not caused by stubble burning, and that farmers were being unfairly targeted. “Is stubble burning the only reason for pollution?” asked Sukhdev Singh, General Secretary of Bhartiya Kisan Union (Ugrahan). “There could be other reasons such as industrial pollution. We are ready to abide by the instructions of NGT if the government provides us compensation per acre or offers marketing solutions for other crops such as moongi, maize. Who wants to burn stubble? The farmer suffers the most.”

Jagmohan Singh, General Secretary, BKU (Dakonda), said climate change had delayed the paddy harvest, because of which wheat sowing had got delayed. “When there is decline in stubble burning cases in Punjab, how can the smog be blamed on stubble burning?” he said.

He said that farmers should advance paddy sowing by at least a month, and sow short duration varieties of paddy to avoid delay in wheat sowing.

Those who said they stopped burning stubble added that they were suffering for no fault of theirs. Harmeet Singh of Aawa in Fazilka complained that he was the paying the price for what other farmers had done.

Only a few were hopeful that this year’s delay in sowing might lead to changes next year. Amarjeet Singh, a farmer in Bhurekalan of Ferozepur, said: “I am sure farmers will take a lesson from this season.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App