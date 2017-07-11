Punjab Farmer suicide: In Tarn Taran, fifth farmer suicide claim in three weeks

MLA Dr Dharambir Agnihotri said: “We are investigating the death of Kulwant Singh. His family is well settled. One son is in the Army. We do not want people to take advantage of the situation. We are taking caution so that cases of natural deaths should not be claimed as farmer suicide.” (Representational Image) MLA Dr Dharambir Agnihotri said: “We are investigating the death of Kulwant Singh. His family is well settled. One son is in the Army. We do not want people to take advantage of the situation. We are taking caution so that cases of natural deaths should not be claimed as farmer suicide.” (Representational Image)

A day after the suspected suicide of a farmer from Nushehra Dhalla village in Tarn Taran, the Congress MLA from the area said that he was awaiting a report by the district administration over the incident. Asked why no compensation had been released so far, MLA Dr Dharambir Agnihotri said: “We are investigating the death of Kulwant Singh. His family is well settled. One son is in the Army. We do not want people to take advantage of the situation. We are taking caution so that cases of natural deaths should not be claimed as farmer suicide.”

Agnihotri, who was quick to visit the house of farmer Jagroop Singh of Chahal village to hand over cheque of Rs 3 lakh as compensation after his reported suicide, said that the Congress government has been prompt in providing relief to victim’s families. Tarn Taran has seen five suspected cases of farmer suicides being reported in last three weeks, despite the area not being know for such cases.

While administration found one such claim to be fake, it provided immediate relief of Rs 3 lakh in three other cases. Now, it is looking into Kulwant Singh’s case. Asked if announcement of immediate relief of Rs 3 lakh was behind the spike in claims, the MLA said, “There is no use of compensation money for the one who dies. But there may be cases when there are other reasons behind suicide or death and it is presented as farmer suicide case. Everyone has debt to pay in these times..Even government is under debt. So we have to properly investigate every such claim of suicide…”

