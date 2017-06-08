Punjab: Farmer outfits meet today to decide course of action

While all eight farmers’ organisations of Punjab will hold a joint meeting in Moga on Thursday to decide on a course of action in view of the farmers’ protests in Maharashtra and MP, the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Ugrahan) has announced that it will hold protests at all district headquarters in Punjab on June 9 demanding “loan waiver” and implementation of the Swaminathan Commission report. A key recommendation of the report is that the government must offer a Minimum Support Price, at least 50 per cent more than the total input cost.

The Amarinder Singh government in Punjab has promised a loan waiver for farmers and set up an expert panel. The government has also abolished “kurki”, the practice by cooperative banks of auctioning land mortgaged by farmers to recover loans in cases of default. Representatives of farmer organisations said both state and Centre had been indulging in eyewash by announcing small loan waivers and not talking about the implementation of Dr Swaminathan’s recommendation.

