Punjab: Family of minor rape victim climbs water tank, taken down after three hours

Parents of a 12-year-old alleged rape victim Saturday climbed atop a water tank seeking justice for their daughter. The couple claimed that even a month after the alleged rape of their minor daughter, no arrest had been made. To make their voice heard, the couple climbed atop the water tank, inside the office complex of deputy superintendent of police (DSP) of Abohar. Their protest continued for about three hours, till SSP Fazilka Ketan Baliram Patil assured them of justice. SAD as well as BJP leaders also reached the spot after hearing the incident.

Parents have alleged that while the culprit had not been arrested, they were being targeted by the village and not getting any work inside the village. The girl also had not gone to school for the past one month, they claimed. They said they had to even live outside the village after the incident. They also alleged that the culprit was not being arrested due to alleged political interference and they were being pressured to go for a compromise.

Earlier, the police had lodged an FIR against one Avtar Singh, a relative of the girl and resident of the same village, and booked him for rape and also under prevention of Children from Sexual Offences Act(POCSO). However, he has not been arrested yet.

On Saturday, the parents had visited DSP’s office and when they did not get proper response, they took this extreme step. Karun Narang, son of Abohar MLA Arun Narang, who was present at the spot said if the police fail to act in the coming 2-3 days, he along with his party supporters would stage a dharna.

Abohar SP Amarjeet Singh said he would himself look into the matter instead of the DSP who was probing the case earlier.

