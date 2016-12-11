SAD to contest 2017 polls on development plank: Bikram Singh Majithia

Development of Punjab under SAD-BJP combine government would be the core agenda on which the ensuing state election would be fought besides targeting Congress party for “blatant loot” of state’s waters, Revenue Minister Bikram Singh Majithia said on Sunday.

He claimed that persons, who have secretly colluded with Haryana on Sutlej Yamuna Link (SYL canal) issue, would also be exposed in the election. Majithia said Punjab is an agrarian state and out of the 138 blocks of the state, 105 blocks are facing water scarcity.

He said if Punjab is divested off its waters, the agrarian economy would be devastated.

The minister said the construction of SYL was initiated by Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh and the then prime minister Indira Gandhi whereas Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal took a “firm stand and handed over the land back to farmers.”

He vowed that SAD would not allow draining out of a single drop of water from the state.

