Fighting Badals, don’t want to become Chief Minister: Jarnail Singh

Announced as the AAP candidate from Lambi, the constituency of CM Parkash Singh Badal, Delhi MLA Jarnail Singh said Wednesday his motive was to fight the Badals and “not the CM’s chair”.

Speaking to The Indian Express after the announcement, Jarnail Singh said, “It is a decision that has to be taken much later. CM’s chair is not my motive. It is to spearhead the fight against Badals. First, we have to win that fight.”

Jarnail, however, made it clear he is not an outsider. “I am not an outsider. My maternal family is from Hoshiarpur. So, I am from Punjab only, and not an outsider,” he said.

Asked if it will be injustice with the people of Rajouri Garden in Delhi who elected him MLA, Jarnail Singh said, “No injustice will be done with the people of my constituency in Delhi. Ninety per cent of people in Rajouri Garden are Punjabis or Sikhs. They frequently discussed with me how pained they were to see Punjab in a complete mess, where farmer suicides and drugs have ruined everything. In fact, they also wanted me to contest from Punjab and lead the fight to bring back Punjab’s prosperity.”

“Punjab ke liye main ek vidhaayak ki kursi to kya jaan bhi dene ko tayaar hun. (For Punjab, I can even sacrifice my life, let alone the chair of an MLA),” he said.

The journo’s journey to politics

A former journalist, Jarnail Singh had hurled a shoe at former finance minister P Chidambaram during a a press conference in 2009. He had said he was deeply hurt by the clean chit given to Congress leaders in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots case and that he had hurled the shoe as a “symbolic protest against the injustice”.

In 2015, Singh won Delhi Assembly polls from Rajouri Garden seat, defeating sitting MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa of SAD by almost 10,000 votes. A few months back, he was announced as AAP’s co-observer in Punjab for the polls. He also contested Lok Sabha polls in 2014 from West Delhi on AAP ticket but lost.