Delhi Confidential: Day After

PRASHANT KISHOR, the poll strategist who planned Captain Amarinder Singh’s campaign, is learnt to have told the Congress that the party may get 68-70 seats in Punjab. Amarinder himself is said to be confident of the party crossing the 60 mark but the heavy voter turnout recorded in the Malwa region on Saturday has many Congress leaders worrying. The AAP is said to be strong in the Malwa region, which has 69 of the total 117 Assembly segments. Amarinder on Sunday threw a lunch for Prashant Kishor’s team and the backroom boys of the party at a five-star hotel in Chandigarh. Prashant was not present though.

The Dera Factor

MANY SENIOR leaders of the Shiromani Akali Dal (Badal) feel that the support extended by controversial Dera Sacha Sauda sect to the party and its alliance partner BJP for the Assembly elections may have backfired. The reason, these leaders believe, is that the panthic voter, the core votebank of the Akali party, who was already unhappy with the party over the sacrilege issue, may have been further alienated due to its growing closeness to the Dera.

Banking On Home

IN AN attempt to put its best foot forward for the Uttarakhand elections, the BJP wants to showcase the work done by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs in the hill state. One of the junior ministers at the MHA recently tasked the officials at North Block to prepare a list of initiatives and schemes launched since May 2014 in the state where the Congress is in power. Earlier, the MHA had imposed President’s Rule that had to be revoked after the Supreme Court ruling.

Other Talents

DELHI POLICE Commissioner Amulya Patnaik may be a hard taskmaster when it comes to work but could be a different person off-duty. Soon after the 1985 AGMUT cadre IPS officer took over, a bureaucrat who was his roommate during training in Mussoorie recalled how they would sing songs playing tabla on the bed.