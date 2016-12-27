Captain Amarinder Singh has vision for Punjab’s new development model, says Asha Kumari

Asha Kumari arrives at the Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha in Dharamshala. Express photo Asha Kumari arrives at the Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha in Dharamshala. Express photo

Q. How is the poll scenario shaping up in Punjab and where does the Congress stand right now?

A. We are expecting the Election Commission’s announcement soon. The Congress has done all its homework, both on the ground and off it. Things were not as good till some time ago. Now, I can say with certainty that (Punjab Congress chief) Captain Amarinder Singh is firmly in command of things. We have already done ‘karza maafi’ exercise and are now going door-to-door on ‘har ghar ko kaam (job)’.

Q. What are the other big issues in Punjab? What kind of homework has the Congress done?

A. Captain Amarinder Singh has a vision for Punjab’s new development model. We are telling the people that war against the corruption will be on top of the Congress agenda. The corrupt will be put behind bars. The Congress has also resolved to deal a lethal blow to ‘mafia Raj’ perpetuated by the Akali-BJP combine in all these years. The mafia includes drug mafia, land mafia, cable TV mafia, transport mafia, liquor mafia and so on. We want to bring the rule of law in the worst-ruled state. Also, as the power tariff in Punjab is high, we will bring it down to the level for parity with neighbouring states. Besides, 33 per cent reservation for women in government jobs will be the party’s big poll plank.

Q. All this must be in the party poll manifesto. Is the manifesto in the works?

A. Yes. Former prime minister Dr Manmohan Singh is having a close look at the draft manifesto prepared by the party after getting inputs from top party leaders, traders, farmers, youths, agriculture experts, industrialists’ bodies and socially marginalised sections, such as Dalits and minorities. It will be a comprehensive document chalking out the party’s vision for Punjab. Our objective is not only to send the Akali-BJP government packing but also to bring Punjab back on the fast track in terms of development.

Q. You have released a few lists of candidates, wherein Captain Amarinder Singh has had a big say. What are the party’s criteria for the tickets ?

A. Captain has been given a free hand. He, of course, has been factoring in inputs from other leaders, wherever needed. But winnability is only criteria that the party will strictly follow. There will not be any quota system for the leaders or their kith and kin. Caste or region will also not be a factor this time. The principle of one family, one ticket will not be compromised for anyone.

Q. One family, one ticket? Does that apply to Himachal Pradesh, too? Here, Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh may also be seeking Assembly ticket for his son Vikramaditya Singh ?

A. Well, I hope yes. The party will stick to the formula in Himachal Pradesh, too.

Q. Who is the main rival of the Congress in Punjab? The Akali-BJP combine or AAP?

A. It’s only the Akali-BJP combine. AAP is not a contender any more. After several corruption exposes and controversies involving their leaders, AAP has gone down badly in Punjab. There have been serious allegations about “sale” of tickets.

Q. Tell us about your own political plans in Himachal after the Punjab polls. Do you see yourself as a Chief Ministerial contender in 2017 polls ?

A. Not at all. Virbhadra Singh ji will lead the Congress to the polls in Himachal Pradesh. He is an astute politician. I have a lot of respect for him.

Q. Have you mended fences with him now?

A. I never wished him ill ever. I never disrespected him either. Unfortunately, he is surrounded by bad elements. Had he kept himself out of a vicious coterie, Virbhadra ji would not have been in the kinds of problems (cases) he has been.