Navjot Singh Sidhu meets Rahul Gandhi

Awaz-e-Punjab founding member Navjot Singh Sidhu (File photo) Awaz-e-Punjab founding member Navjot Singh Sidhu (File photo)

Nearly three weeks after his wife joined the Congress, former BJP MP Navjot Singh Sidhu met Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday, signalling that his entry into the party is imminent. The meeting comes amid speculation that he could contest the assembly polls from Amritsar East on a Congress ticket, instead of his wife Navjot Kaur Sidhu. Sources said the central election committee headed by Sonia Gandhi, which met on Tuesday, has decided to put Navjot Kaur’s candidature on hold.

Sources said the party also decided to field former MLA Jagbir Brar from Jalandhar Cantonment seat. This would mean former hockey captain Pargat Singh, who joined the party recently, will have to scout for another seat. Singh is currently the MLA from Jalandhar Cantonment — he won on a SAD ticket. Sources said 30 names were cleared at the meeting.