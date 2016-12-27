Behind Bains’ political ‘clout’, 2 more brothers

Paramjit Bains and Karamjit Bains (in turban) at Bains Alloys at Gill village in Ludhiana. Source: Gurmeet Singh Paramjit Bains and Karamjit Bains (in turban) at Bains Alloys at Gill village in Ludhiana. Source: Gurmeet Singh

SAY ‘BAINS brothers’ and Punjabis will mention two names — MLAs Simarjit Singh Bains and Balwinder Singh Bains. Protests, victims of lathicharge and frequent trips to jail, these independent MLAs have hogged the limelight for taking on the ruling Badal clan with a rare aggression like never before. And, following their recent alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Bains brothers’ Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) is being closely watched for the coming Punjab polls.

But, behind the brothers Bains, there are two other Bains brothers, too. People do not know them, they hardly appear in the media, but the saga of Bains brothers will just not be complete without them. Meet Karamjit Singh Bains and Paramjit Singh Bains — industrialists and siblings of the MLA brothers — who largely prefer to stay away from the camera.

“When our brothers win polls and photographers ask us to come in the frame, we tell them to keep us aside. We tell them that we have given you two Bains brothers to click enough pictures. We are good at our work,” laughs Karamjit Singh Bains, 53, next to the eldest MLA, Balwinder Singh Bains, 57.

The industrialist Bains run Bains Alloys Limited and Mohan Casting Limited – two units with over Rs 100-crore turnover, manufacturing sewing machines at Gilla village of Ludhiana. The units, spread over a sprawling 38 acres, supply 12 lakh sewing machines a year to well-known brands, Usha and Singer.

However, the 17-member joint family of the four Bains brothers — two industrialists and two MLAs — stay in the Kot Mangal Singh area where Simarjit and Balwinder run their political offices and Suvidha Centre for the locals.

Paramjit remembers how once he was held by the collar for entering his brothers’ party office without permission. “No one knows me there. There was a lot of rush to meet the MLAs. I entered and some people held me by collar, asking how I could break the queue. It was laughable. No one recognised me or knew that I am his brother, too. To the people, Bains brothers means two MLAs, who work tirelessly for the people,” he says.

So, do Karamjit and Paramjit also plan to enter politics? Never. “We are active in politics at back-end during elections. We turn into campaign managers of our brothers and the entire back-end activity from hoardings to schedules is handled by us. No there is no plan to come to the front. Whenever they both get arrested after some protest, it is our duty to arrange lawyers and get them bail. We have told them not to worry about things at home and financial liabilities. That is our job,”

they say.

“How will the home run if all four brothers enter politics?” laughs Paramjit, 49, the third in line ahead of Simarjit, 44, the youngest.

The brothers do not exactly remember if any ideological clash has happened over dining table at home between politicians Bains and industrialist Bains. “Not really a clash, but we had certainly advised them to stay away from Congress even if Navjot Sidhu asks them to join in. They listened to us. But they do not know A, B, C of business,” laugh the lesser known Bains brothers.

They even admit that other than neighbours and acquaintances, most people in Ludhiana, too, do not know that there are four Bains brothers. “Neighbours know and some acquaintances. I doubt if even people in Ludhiana, forget Punjab, know. But, we are happier this way. Even during polls, we manage everything at back-end but without getting photos clicked,” they say.

The four brothers also have one sister – Sukhwinder Kaur, married in Ludhiana – who, too, keeps away from politics. “Simarjit is the youngest and he never entered business as he started with student politics. Neither did we ever force him to join business,” says Karamjit.

The industrialists, too, have a prediction to make. “AAP-LIP alliance is going to win a minimum of 80 seats,” predicts Paramjit.

Starting from a small cottage industry of nuts and bolts in 1996 at Janta Nagar, these Bains brothers went on to become owners of a sewing machine unit in Gill — now one of the largest suppliers to Usha and Singer.

“Jiska kaam ussi ko saajey, two Bains brothers are enough to keep the Bains family flag flying in Punjab politics,” they say.