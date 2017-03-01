Punjab election 2017: Cop under investigation for being found with Rs 3.5 lakh in Rs 2,000 notes

Chandigarh police on Tuesday initiated departmental proceedings against a constable, Manjeet Singh, who was posted with the security wing, for possessing Rs 3.50 lakh in 175 new currency notes of Rs 2,000. The action was taken following the recommendation of the Income Tax department.

Sources said constable Singh, a resident of Patiala district, was intercepted at a special naka laid by the SHO of the Zirakpur police station and 175 new currency notes of Rs 2,000 were seized from his possession on December 26 last year.

Mohali police informed the income tax department sleuths about the seizure of currency from the possession of the constable and a department team interrogated him. Deputy Director of the Income Tax department, Lovish Shalley, informed the police that Manjeet’s statement was recorded under Section 131 (1A) of the Income Tax Act, 1961, and the constable failed to reveal the exact source of the money. Sources claimed that the Income Tax department sleuths concluded that the money was being taken to use in the Punjab elections. Meanwhile, the statements of Singh were recorded thrice before the Income Tax department sleuths and every time he refused to reveal the source of the money.