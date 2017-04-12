Punjab education minister condoles demise of 3 students, driver

Punjab Education Minister Aruna Chaudhary Tuesday visited Depar, Sandpur and Talwara (City) villages and met the families of 3 students and driver of a private school bus who died in a road mishap in Hoshiarpur recently. Condoling the loss of lives, the

Minister announced assistance of Rs 1 lakh for the families.

She also announced a job in a private school and widow pension for the wife of the deceased driver. The Minister was first briefed by the district administrative officials about the mishap.

She informed that Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh is extremely grieved over the mishap and has sent his condolences.

