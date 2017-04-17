Punjab: Drug peddler held with large haul of narcotic tablets

An alleged drug peddler was today arrested and over two lakh narcotic tablets were seized from his possession in a village here, police said. Acting on a tip off, police arrested the alleged drug peddler, identified as Manjit Kumar, from Daulatpur Niwan village here, they said.

The narcotic tablets were seized from Kumar’s possession, police said, adding a probe is underway in the matter.

