Punjab DGP summoned to High Court over agitation call by farmers

Punjab and Haryana High Court on Wednesday summoned the Punjab Director General of Police in view of the protest call given by several farmer unions in Patiala.

The farmer unions have threatened to assemble outside the residence of Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh. A PIL was filed in the court on Wednesday seeking imposition of Section 144 in the district and its neighboring districts.

A division bench of Justice Ajay Kumar Mittal and Justice Amit Rawal issued notice to the state government and asked the state DGP to appear in the court at 2pm. “We don’t want the repetition of Panchkula episode in the district,” observed the division Bench.

Senior Advocate Puneet Bali, who has filed the petition on behalf of a Patiala resident, told The Indian Express that there are apprehensions of a major law and order problem in the district in view of the protest call. “We are seeking effective security arrangements in the district,” said Bali.

