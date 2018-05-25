Punjab: Denied drugs, local Congress leader’s son shoots self

According to his family, Jai Singh (26) was an addict and undergoing treatment. (Representational image) According to his family, Jai Singh (26) was an addict and undergoing treatment. (Representational image)

Denied drugs by family, a local Congress leader’s son allegedly shot himself at his residence in Machhiwara of Ludhiana district Thursday. Jai Singh, 26, was an addict and undergoing treatment, according to his family.

On Thursday, he was at home with his father Jaswinder Singh, a former serviceman. Using his father’s licensed weapon (12 bore rifle), he shot himself dead in his room.

Jai shot himself in the chest. Hearing gunshot, his father broke open the door of his room. Soon he and neighbors rushed Jai to hospital but he was declared dead on arrival.

He is survived by his parents, wife and a two-year-old daughter.

As per the statement of the family given to police, Jai Singh was an addict and family did not allow him to go outside home knowing he will again take drugs.

On Thursday, he was craving for drugs but the family remained firm and did not provide him drugs.

Earlier also he was admitted at de-addiction centres in Ludhiana and Patiala but his drug addiction continued even after treatment. He again started taking drugs.

Now the family was getting him treated from Khanna and he was on medicines. They were further planning to get him admitted at drug de-addiction centre again.

ASI Santokh Singh, investigating officer in the case, said that family has given drug addiction as the reason behind his suicide. His mother and wife were out of the house when he took the step.

Meanwhile, his mother Manpreet Kaur, a local Congress leader, said that she would like to question Chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh that why drugs are still available in Punjab.

She said that she made all efforts to make her son leave drugs but she failed. She added that since few days she wasn’t allowing her son to go out of the home as they were planning to get him admitted to a drug de-addiction centre soon but he wasn’t able to survive without drugs and shot himself.

She questioned CM that till when youths of Punjab will continue to die because of drugs even as Congress had promised to wipe them out after forming the government. Police have filed inquest proceedings under section 174 of CrPC at Machhiwara police station. The body was handed over to the family after autopsy.

