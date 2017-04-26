Punjab decides to ban plastic

In meeting of Local Government Department chaired by Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, the Punjab government has decided to ban the use of plastic. A notification to this effect will be issued after a formal approval by the state Cabinet. The CM directed the officials to impose the ban after giving people sufficient time to move to alternative packaging. Meanwhile, Amarinder directed the Local Government department to explore production of bio-mass energy by mixing stubble with garbage in order to eliminate the problems of garbage accumulation in cities as well stubble burning.

The CM said large-scale production of bio mass energy could prove to be an effective solution to the twin problems of stubble burning and the heaps of garbage which accumulate in the cities.

