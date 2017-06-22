Death by drug overdose: Victim, accused went to Delhi to get narcotics, say police

Accused Manbir Malhotra at Sector 19 police station Chandigarh on Wednesday . Sahil Walia Accused Manbir Malhotra at Sector 19 police station Chandigarh on Wednesday . Sahil Walia

A day after the body of a constable’s son was recovered from a gorge near Nada Sahib in Panchkula, police said accused Manbir Malhotra and victim Anirudh went to Delhi to procure narcotics from a Nigerian and consumed it together at a hotel in Burail on June 15. Manbir and Anirudh were childhood friends. Anirudh, the son of a Chandigarh Police constable Rajesh Kumar, had gone missing from his house since June 14. His decomposed body was recovered from a pit adjoining the National Highway-73 near Nada Sahib in Panchkula on June 18.

Manbir, a student of Central Polytechnic College (CPC) in Sector 26, recently appeared for the Computer Science diploma final exams.

Police sources said during interrogation, Manbir revealed that he contacted a Nigerian over the phone and after collecting narcotic substance from him, they came to a hotel in Burail and consumed it together. But the condition of Anirudh deteriorated.

Sources further said Manbir and Anirudh went to Delhi in the former’s car and after coming back to Chandigarh, they called their third associate, whose identity is yet to be disclosed, to join them at the hotel in Burail on June 15.

A member of the investigation team said: “During the interrogation, Manbir said when they left the hotel in Burail, Anirudh was fine. However, when they proceeded towards Panchkula on a motorcycle tripling, Anirudh’s condition deteriorated and they dumped him in an unconscious condition near Nada Sahib.”

DSP (east) Satish Kumar said: “During the interrogation, Manbir revealed that he, along with an associate, went to Nada Sahib on a motorcycle to dump the body. We are making efforts to identify the man from whom the drugs was procured by the accused in Delhi.” The body of Anirudh has been handed over to his family members after postmortem at the Government Multi Specialty Hospital in Sector 16.

A case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder and destroying evidence was registered at Sector 19 police station. Manbir will be produced in a local court on Friday.

