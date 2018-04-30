Punjab: Dalit youth shot during Phagwara clash dies

Bobby was injured during a clash between Dalit protesters and Hindu outfits in Phagwara over renaming of Gol Chowk at Samvidhan Chowk. Bobby was injured during a clash between Dalit protesters and Hindu outfits in Phagwara over renaming of Gol Chowk at Samvidhan Chowk.

After fighting for his life for 15 days at Dayanand Medical College and Hospital, Ludhiana, Yashwant alias Bobby (18), a Dalit youth who was hit by a bullet in the head during the Phagwara clashes on April 13, died here on Sunday morning.

He was cremated amid tight security and slogans like “Shaheed Bobby Zindabad”, “Insaaf Chahiye,” even as the administration in all Doaba districts was put on high alert. Phagwara was sealed from all sides and Internet services suspended to prevent any untoward incidents after his death.

Bobby was injured during a clash between Dalit protesters and Hindu outfits in Phagwara over renaming of Gol Chowk at Samvidhan Chowk.

There was a minor flare-up in tensions between locals and police on Sunday as people from the Dalit community insisted on taking the body to Gol Chowk first, but were disallowed. Later, Dalit protesters sat on a dharna at Valmiki Dharamshala.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App