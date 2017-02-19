Punjab: Dalit minor ‘raped’, five booked

A man has been booked for allegedly raping a 13-year-old Dalit girl, while three of his friends were booked for abetment of the crime. The alleged incident happened in Abohar on February 17. The victim told the police that when she was returning home, two persons on a motorcycle blocked her way and that later she was forcibly taken inside a white Maruti car.

As per the complaint, Kuljit Singh, Daksh Singh, Raj, Pankah and Rahul were inside the car. After taking her to an isolated spot, Kuljit intoxicated and raped her. Later, she was let off on Hanumangarh Road near Balaji Dham, where her mother found her. She was taken to civil hospital. Medical tests reports were awaited. PPCC spokesperson Sunil Jakhar, who met the victim Saturday, claimed, “The FIR was lodged after I intervened, the police were going too slow.” Abohar SP Charandeep Singh, however, said, “We registered an FIR after doing a thorough investigation and there was no delay from our side. Those booked will be arrested soon.”